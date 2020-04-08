More Alleged Details Of Ezra Miller Choking Incident Are Emerging

There are a lot of sides to every story. Even with these details, this incident remains confusing. It’s unclear if, for example, alcohol played a role in the incident. There is also a very wide range of behaviors that could be described as “pushy.” Regardless, all any of us can speak to right now is what’s on the video, and what’s on the video does not look great for Ezra Miller. The world is filled with fans who don’t understand personal space or when to back off, but unless they cross a certain line, you can’t get physical. Now, it’s certainly possible one of those lines was crossed, but at this point, there’s no evidence to say there was.