Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs Has Some Blunt Thoughts About What Ultimately Happened To Lucius Malfoy

Onscreen, you can see he’s always slightly stubbly and red-eyed and drinking whenever he can. I always thought he drank too much. And then, in the final battle at Hogwarts, it became clear to him, particularly when Narcissa and Draco ran off, that there was no place for him in either future. Voldemort was not gonna have him by his side. He’d already [taken] my wand at the table in Malfoy Manor, which is public humiliation, almost castration.