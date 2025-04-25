Jason Isaacs Is Sure People Will Forget He Played Lucius Malfoy After The Harry Potter Show Comes Out, And He Explained Why He's Perfectly Fine With That

With the new Harry Potter series in the works, curiosity is running high in terms of casting. We’ve learned who will play some of the core Hogwarts staff , and we’re still waiting to find out who will take on the parts of Harry, Ron and Hermione. As all this news has come out, I’ve been thinking a lot about how the Harry Potter movies’ cast will react to the people set to play the characters they portrayed. Now, Jason Isaacs has shared his thoughts on the matter, happily explaining why he’s fine with people forgetting he played Lucius Malfoy.

Now, first off, I don’t think Isaacs will be forgotten for playing Draco Malfoy’s evil father . His performance was iconic, and in the 23 years since his debut as the character in Chamber of Secrets, he’s consistently asked about it. However, when Lucius is eventually cast in the series, Isaacs thinks his take on the wizard will be forgotten, as he said on the Awards Chatter podcast :

I have to say, I'll milk this, because this time next year, there's gonna be another Lucius Malfoy, and he's gonna be fantastic, and I'll be long forgotten. So, I am savoring every round of applause I get.

For reference, Isaacs said this at a live event, and the second his role in the Harry Potter movies was brought up, people applauded. However, he seemed pretty convinced that it won’t keep happening.

He’s sure viewers will move on to the new cast and leave his take on Lucius in the past. Using how The White Lotus gets a new ensemble every season as an example, the actor said:

It’s not me fishing for compliments. I'm just saying, they are making the TV series, and it will be brilliant. And I will be — just like I'm now last season's White Lotus actor — I will be the last iteration of Lucius Malfoy, and that's fine by me. I've had a good run.

To an extent, I get his point. When The White Lotus Season 4 comes, focus will be on that cast more so than Season 3’s ensemble, which included Isaacs. However, it’s worth noting the amount of attention the Season 1 and 2 casts still get.

Jennifer Coolidge is constantly being talked about, especially in this world, and she was even asked about Season 3 . Meghann Fahy was asked about the show while promoting Drop (per People ), and she was in season 2. And Season 1 star Fred Hechinger was asked about The White Lotus and his feelings about Season 3 by Seventeen . And those are just recent examples…

I have a feeling Jason Isaacs will never be able to escape questions about The White Lotus, seeing as those who came before him can’t – and I mean that as a compliment. So, the same can probably be said about Harry Potter.

If anything, I’d say interest could go up after the new Lucius Malfoy gets cast. I know I’ll want to hear Isaacs' thoughts on who gets picked to play Draco’s dad, and I’ll 100% want to know his feelings about the new actor’s performance.

His point is fair, though. For many, the HBO Harry Potter series will be their introduction to the Wizarding World, which means they’ll think of the actors in the show as these characters before thinking about the movies’ cast. However, for all of us who saw this world visualized through film for the first time, our minds will likely go to that cast first.