5 Classic Sonic Characters Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Needs To Introduce

But I’d be even more surprised if the sequel doesn’t include him. Metal Sonic made his first appearance in Sonic CD for the Sega CD. I’m thinking that when Metal Sonic makes an appearance in the movies, it will be a cobbled together version from the resources in the Mushroom Hill Zone. But then, Dr. Robotnik will make an even better, more improved version once he gets back to the real world (because it seems likely the sequel would mostly take place in the real world again since it’s super expensive to make a fully realized fantasy world). Take my word for it. If Metal Sonic isn’t in the sequel, I’ll eat my Sonic hat.