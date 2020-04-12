12 Avengers: Endgame Quotes That Still Give Us Chills

"I don't judge people by their worst mistakes" - Natasha Romanoff

After learning they can only acquire the Soul Stone by way of human sacrifice at Vormir, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) debate over who between these two longtime friends should be the one to make the jump. Hawkeye argues that the bitter, murderous vigilante he has become after losing his family to the Decimation makes him more deserving, to which Black Widow retorts that his faults, or anyone’s for that matter, do not affect her opinion. This is more than just Nat bargaining for Barton to spare himself, but a reflection of her own struggles with her dark past as an assassin before finding a family in the Avengers, which she believes justifies her decision to be the one left behind.