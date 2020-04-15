Say Anything And 9 Other Excellent 80s Movies On Hulu Right Now

Do you have to see Romancing the Stone to enjoy The Jewel of the Nile? Well, no, but it really helps. Joan (Kathleen Turner) Jack (Michael Douglas) and Ralph (Danny DeVito) all return from their previous adventure, and this time, Jack and Ralph need to save Joan (who’s a romance writer, which the film plays with) and get the “jewel of the Nile” that’s referenced in the title. But like the first movie, things aren’t quite what they seem. The Jewel of the Nile is fast, fun, and to a certain extent satirizing but also lovingly portraying all the best aspects of a romance novel, which is the connection between the characters. Watch both movies if you can. They’re great fun.

Stream The Jewel of the Nile on Hulu