The 11 Best Movies To Stream On Starz Right Now

Looking for something good to watch on Starz? Fret not, we've got you covered. The station has a treasure trove of great films available, from various different genres to boot, and you certainly have a wonderful collection of movies to watch. But the task of picking one can be daunting. That's where we come in! I went through and picked out a few of the best movies worth streaming from Starz's current collection. Here are 11 movies worth seeing!

Children Of Men (2006)

Before he became the multi-award director behind Gravity and Roma, Alfonso Cuaron made one of his greatest films with 2006's excellent dystopian drama, Children Of Men. Centered around Clive Owen's Theo Faron as he helps a pregnant refugee seek freedom after widespread infertility leaves the world on the brink of collapse, this is a gripping, impressively well-told and gorgeously made movie that makes it clear why Cuaron would go on to win several awards. He's one of our finest-working filmmakers, and for my money, Children of Men stands as one of the best films on his incredible resume.

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Before School of Rock, Boyhood, and the Before trilogy, Richard Linklater cemented his status as one of our strongest contemporary filmmakers with the teen day-in-the-life classic, Dazed and Confused. A period piece set in May 1976, the casual, breezy film follows a band of Texas teenagers on the last day of school. Their time in the classroom has come to an end — for now, at least. They've got a nice, hot summer ahead, and these cool cats know how to party. While the movie wasn't a hit upon release, it became a cult classic, earning acclaim for its believable batch of young characters from another era. Just as his naturalistic indie darling Slacker established the sort of walking, talking style that has followed Linklater throughout this career, Dazed and Confused as a key movie in his oeuvre, establishing his deft ear/eye for dialogue and character.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

There's no doubt about it: Quentin Tarantino is one of the most famous filmmakers working today. With a filmography that includes several cinematic classics including Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, and Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood, Tarantino is one of our premiere directors, and Pulp Fiction, his sophomore masterpiece, might remain his best. The Academy Award-winning non-linear ensemble piece features some of the best/most iconic performances we've seen from John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and more, and it's heavily quotable, constantly invigorating screenplay is one for the ages. There's a reason why this poster adorns the walls of film lovers everywhere. It's an all-around excellent film, and it's one of those movies that's equally beloved by movie lovers and casual moviegoers alike.

The King Of Kong: A Fistful Of Quarters (2007)

Do you ever watch a documentary that's so good, you imagine what the dramatized version would look like (and whether it'd be any near as good)? The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters is that kind of doc. It's the sort of movie you can easily imagine being a Will Ferrell comedy or a Danny McBride HBO show, except that it's all real and not exaggerated in the slightest (as we know, of course). Centered on the competitive culture of arcade gaming, where two grown (if emotionally stunted) men compete against each another to be the highest scoring player in the history of the game, The King of Kong is a ludicrously entertaining, surprisingly engaging look into the lives of Steve Wiebe and Billy Mitchell, two men who made it their mission to be the best at this old-school game.

It's funny and filled with astute observations, but it's also sweet and emotionally investing. It's hard not to get wrapped up in the excitement shared by these personalities. It's no surprise that director Seth Gordon would make studio comedies like Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief and Baywatch afterward.

No Country For Old Men (2007)

After decades of excellence, the Coen brothers finally won their first Best Picture award for one of their finest achievements in a career filled with masterpieces, 2007's absorbingly bleak No Country For Old Men. Adapted from the novel by Cormac McCarthy, the suspenseful, engrossing neo-Western crime drama-thriller follows a cold-blooded hitman (Javier Bardem, in an Oscar-winning turn) roaming Texas through the 1980s, killing nearly at random, while a cat-and-mouse game ensues with a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) who follows his bloody trail. Serving as a fine thematic companion piece to Blood Simple, their debut, and Fargo, once considered their most acclaimed movie prior to this, No Country For Old Men is damn near flawless. It's a masterfully told tale of fate, uncertainty, and dire consequences in tumultuous times. It's one of the finest films of the 21st century.

A Simple Plan (1998)

More commonly than not, people associate Sam Raimi with his more genre-friendly features. Whether it's the Evil Dead films or the Spider-Man trilogy, he's known for his zanier, more outlandish works. But folks are quick to forget that, when given the opportunity to do so, Raimi can make a dramatic, more straight-laced film. Certainly, Raimi proved that with 1998's sorely overlooked A Simple Plan. In the vein of small-town thrillers like Fargo, it follows two brothers, Hank (the late Bill Paxton) and Jacob (an excellent Billy Bob Thornton) who discover a crashed plane containing $4.4 million in cash. Both brothers aim to keep this information a secret, but they begin to doubt one another. A trail of deceit and (more) criminal activity follow. It's a compelling, captivating drama, proving that Raimi has what it takes to expand his talents into stories outside of his traditional wheelhouse.

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Though it doesn't have the same cultural relevance as 2004's Shaun of the Dead, 2007's Hot Fuzz is, arguably, just as good (if not better) than the prior installment in the Cornetto trilogy. A stylish, high-energy homage to the high testosterone action movies of the '80s, '90s and early '00s, Hot Fuzz follows a pair of distinctly different police officers — a no-nonsense super-cop transported from the city and a hapless small-town fellow — as they track down a mysterious string of murders that pop up around the neighborhood. The movie's reverence and adoration for goofy action movies is found throughout, and it never looks down on these high speed flicks. Rather, there's a clear love for those ridiculous films, and it pays tribute as often as it pokes fun at them. It results in a deliriously entertaining thrill ride that's as exciting as it's consistently hilarious.

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Much like Dazed and Confused, if you want one of the funniest, most influential, and arguably relatable high school movies ever, look no further than Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The 1982 movie, directed by Amy Heckerling (Clueless) and written by Cameron Crowe (Say Anything, Almost Famous), chronicles sophomore year for Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Mark Ratner (Brian Backer), while also following their older friends Linda (Phoebe Cates) and Mike Damone (Robert Romanus), who teach them what they believe they know about sexuality and early maturity. It's smart, intuitive movie, one that's constantly funny, entertaining, and heartfelt in its rich execution. It also stars Sean Penn in one of his earliest (and best) roles as Jeff Spicoli, a stoned surfer who is constantly at odds with his frustrated history teacher (Ray Walston).

Fargo (1996)

From Joel and Ethan Coen comes Fargo, one of their best, most celebrated collaborations in a career filled with nuanced master works. Said to be based on a true story (which might not be true, fair warning), this brilliant dark crime comedy follows pregnant Minnesota police chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand, in an Oscar-winning role) as she investigates a homicide after the decision by a desperate car salesman (William H. Macy) to hire two low-life criminals (Peter Stormare, Steve Buscemi) to kidnap his wife and extort a ransom from his wealthy father-in-law. Studying the odd customs and quirky behavior of its small-town residents, mild-mannered folks prone to do almost anything short of causing a fuss, the Coens produce one of their most influential tales of bad behavior gone awry and poor decisions resulting in devastating consequences. It's one of the finest works from two of our finest directors.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

While he became famous through slapstick friendly comedies like Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura, and The Mask, Jim Carrey proved himself just as readily as a dramatic actor in The Truman Show, Man on the Moon, and 2004's surreal Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The stylish, introspective science-fiction romance (or, rather, anti-romance) follows mild-mannered Joel Barish (Carrey), a heartbroken man who undergoes a dramatic procedure that'll erase his ex-lover, free-spirit Clementine (Kate Winslet), from his restless mind. But as he undergoes the process and relives moments of their lives together, he has second thoughts about the brain-whipping operation. From the deeply imaginative mind of director Michael Gondry and written by the brilliant Charlie Kaufman, Eternal Sunshine is a haunting, inspired portrait of broken love and faded romance, self-perception versus the reality we often choose (perhaps subconsciously) not to confront. It's well-worth remembering.

Tangled (2010)

While Starz has several good (even great) family films in their catalogue, including The Muppets (2011), Wreck-It Ralph, and Toy Story 3, I want to take this moment to celebrate one of my favorite recent Disney movies (and, I'd argue, one of their more underrated), 2010's Tangled. Though it didn't take the world by storm the way Frozen did, this charming, hilarious movie is a sheer delight, providing an inspired, heartwarming take on the familiar Rapunzel story. Disney is often at their best when they take a classic story and give it a new spin, and that's exactly what happened in their hair-raising tale. If you're looking for a great family film for your kids, check out Tangled. Plus, I'll just put this out there: if you're currently self-isolating from the world, Tangled is certainly a very ... fitting or appropriate film to watch right now.

