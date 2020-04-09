Beverly Hills Cop 2 Actor Allen Garfield Has Died Due To Coronavirus

The news cycle over the past month has been dizzying, as global concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect all aspects of daily life. While many of us are self-isolating in hopes of flattening the curve, there are constantly updated about public figures who have been diagnosed with the virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were able to recover, but not everyone infected is quite as lucky. Case in point actor Allen Garfield, who has passed away at the age of 80 as a result of coronavirus.