Beverly Hills Cop 2 Actor Allen Garfield Has Died Due To Coronavirus

The news cycle over the past month has been dizzying, as global concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect all aspects of daily life. While many of us are self-isolating in hopes of flattening the curve, there are constantly updated about public figures who have been diagnosed with the virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were able to recover, but not everyone infected is quite as lucky. Case in point actor Allen Garfield, who has passed away at the age of 80 as a result of coronavirus.
Allen Garfield was an American actor who worked in some high-profile projects throughout the years. His resume is impressive, with a long list of credits throughout his decades in the business. He contracted COVID-19 from the Hollywood retirement he was residing in toward the end of his life. He officially passed on Tuesday April 7th due to coronavirus complications, as revealed by his sister Lois Goorwitz.
This news comes to us from the New York Post, and is just the latest high profile death that has occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus was perviously responsible for the deaths of The Dark Knight actor Jay Benedict, Real Housewives editor Peter Gamba, Saturday Night Live staffer Hal Willner, and Emmy winning songwriter Adam Schlesinger. Allen Garfield had a long career in film, so there are plenty of moviegoers out there who have witnessed his work throughout the years.
Allen Garfield's time on camera dates back to 1968, which is a testament to the late actor's work ethic. Some of his notable projects include Beverly Hills Cop 2, Nashville, and Citizen Cohn. The latter saw Garfield acting the great James Woods. Woods took to social media to post about his late friend, saying:
Clearly Allen Garfield was someone that people wanted to work with. As evidenced by his countless film credits, Garfield was someone that greats in the business were happy to collaborate with.
Prior to contracting COVID-19, Allen Garfield did have his share of health concerns. He suffered from a few strokes throughout the years, which eventually landed him in an assisted living community called The Motion Picture Home. Garfield's first stroke occurred when filming Roman Polanski' The Ninth Gate. The famous director kept the actor in his role, complete with his paralyzed face. Allen Garfield suffered a massive stroke in 2004, resulting in the end of his career. Although his 1986 movie Chief Zabu was finally released back in 2016.
Our thought are with Allen Garfield's loved ones during this difficult time.