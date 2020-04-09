The Batman’s Matt Reeves Recalls His Pitch To DC

Matt Reeves peeled back the curtain on his DC pitch during a conversation with Nerdist. While fans weren't sure about whether The Batman would come to fruition for a few years, it seems that the filmmaker shared those same concerns. But he had a clear vision for how Gotham's protector should return to theaters. There's a ton of pressure associated with adapting such a beloved superhero, especially as Ben Affleck already played Bruce Wayne in three previous installments of the DCEU.