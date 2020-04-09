Wonder Woman 1984's Kristen Wiig Has A Funny Take On DC Spoilers

Leave a Comment
When it comes to blockbusters, movie studios try their best to ensure that plot and character details aren’t leaked to the public. Granted, there’s only so much that can be done with keeping the lid on spoilers, but that doesn’t stop the studios from employing strict security measures to limit the flow of information.
In the case of Wonder Woman 1984 and other DC Comics movies, Kristen Wiig, who plays Barbara Ann Minerva, a.k.a. Cheetah, in Diana of Themyscira’s next theatrical adventure, says she’s seen how diligent the folks at Warner Bros are with making sure that spoilers aren’t flying about. As the actress humorously put it:
No one really knows that much about the movie. Which is crazy in this day and age. It’s amazing that nothing’s leaked. Everything you get from Warner Bros. is sort of encrypted, like, your computer will explode if you open this.
Exploding computers, you say? How very Mission: Impossible! Alright, so that’s obviously an exaggeration, but as Kristen Wiig told Vanity Fair, Warner Bros has done a remarkable job of making sure that fans don’t know too much about Wonder Woman 1984 with its digital resources.
Oh sure, we have a basic idea of what’s in store for Wonder Woman 1984 thanks to the trailer and reports, but there are still plenty of secrets about the story we’re still pondering. How is Steve Trevor alive again? How does the socially-awkward Barbara Ann Minerva become the vicious Cheetah? How is Maxwell Lord so ridiculously good-looking? Okay, that last one’s probably just genetics.
In any case, Warner Bros will need to keep these secrets under the proverbial lock and key for a little while longer. Although it was initially set for release late last year (first December 19, then November 1), Wonder Woman 1984 was moved to June 5 in October 2018. However, due to current events, it’s since been pushed to August 14. Still, assuming the sequel stays put there, one would imagine that means another trailer is on the way.
Along with Kristen Wiig debuting as Cheetah, Wonder Woman 1984 also features Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen reprising their respective roles, as well as Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, and Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked cast in undisclosed roles.
Behind the camera, Patty Jenkins returned to direct Wonder Woman 1984, and she also co-wrote the script with Geoff Johns and David Callaham. As for the future of Diana Prince’s corner of the DCEU, in addition to Jenkins already having the plot for Wonder Woman 3 in mind, there’s also a spinoff centered on the Themyscira’s Amazons in the works.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news about Wonder Woman 1984, but in the meantime, learn what other DC Comics movies are on the way with our handy guide.