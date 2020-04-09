Wonder Woman 1984's Kristen Wiig Has A Funny Take On DC Spoilers

In any case, Warner Bros will need to keep these secrets under the proverbial lock and key for a little while longer. Although it was initially set for release late last year (first December 19, then November 1), Wonder Woman 1984 was moved to June 5 in October 2018. However, due to current events, it’s since been pushed to August 14. Still, assuming the sequel stays put there, one would imagine that means another trailer is on the way.