Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Tyler Perry, Viola Davis And More Pay Tribute To Emmy Nominee Charles Gregory Ross, Who Died From Covid-19

A Fall From Grace hair styles on Netflix

While the battle against coronavirus continues to rage in hospitals, the Hollywood industry has lost another beloved and well-known figure this week. Charles Gregory Ross, the Emmy-nominated hairstylist for 2005's Lackawanna Blues and who was more famous for movies like Remember The Titans, Drumline and for frequent collaborations with prolific director Tyler Perry, has died following a fight against Covid-19 over the past several weeks.

Following the celebrity hairstylist’s death, Tyler Perry put together a lengthy and emotional post that pays tribute to Charles Gregory Ross, who worked with the director most recently on Netflix's A Fall From Grace (which came out earlier in 2020), but also worked on other Perry projects, including Madea Goes To Jail and The Family That Preys.

In the lengthy post, Tyler Perry also took the opportunity to speak to the community about staying home and staying safe, given the novel coronavirus is not messing around and reports have indicated black people are at a higher risk of dying from Covid-19. He noted:

View this post on Instagram

Dear Black People, Today it’s with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of one of our crew members. Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had worked with us for many years. The man was warm, loving and hilarious. We all loved to see him coming and hear his laughter. Charles lost his battle with COVID-19 today. It saddens me to think of him dying this way. My sincerest prayers are with his family. While everyone can contract this virus it is black people who are dying from it in much larger numbers. This thing is real, black people. I heard a black person say, “Black people don’t get it.” That is a lie! You can get it, and you will get it if we don’t do what we're being told to do. A 26 year old black woman died the other day, a 44 year old black man died the other day, not to mention the hundreds of people that are dying every few minutes. Your age does not matter!! Your health does not matter. You could be totally healthy, and you could die! Now listen to me. You have been right by my side since I started in this business, so please hear me with your heart. I LOVE US. I love our humor. I love our culture. I love our hair. I love our skin. I love everything about who we are. All of us. And I love us all too much to watch us die on the vine because we are the last to know and we are not taking this pandemic seriously. Black people, we are at a disproportionately higher risk of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, I beg you to take this seriously. You have to socially distance yourself. That means stop hanging out, stop congregating, stop doing anything that will put not only your life in danger but also the lives of so many others. STAY HOME!! Socially distance yourself and stay alive! If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for someone you love, and for those who love you. My Mother always told me to not wait for help! Be your own help!

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on

Viola Davis has also frequently worked with Charles Gregory Ross, including when he did her hair for the Academy Awards as well as several movies. She called the hairdresser a “jewel,” noting,

Like Viola Davis and Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels had similar fond memories of working with Charles Gregory Ross, sharing a memorably behind-the-scenes story about working with the longtime hair stylist. Their project The United States vs. Billie Holiday is currently in post-production.

Charles Gregory Ross’ work will still live on. The hair stylist was recently able to work with Rosario Dawson on her upcoming project DMZ, which is scheduled to air on HBO Max when the service launches with new content in the coming months. She wrote on Instagram after learning of the news:

Heartbroken. The tears keep coming. Your love, light, talents, joy, and grace were boundless. I will forever adore you.

Charles Gregory had kept his fanbase and those who knew him abreast of what was happening with his novel coronavirus diagnosis, sharing images and other posts on Instagram about the status of the diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram

Do I look ok? The coronavirus

A post shared by Celebrity Hair Stylist CG (@charlesgregorytherenowned) on

As Jimmy Fallon touched on after Hal Willner passed away after his own battle with Covid-19, the spread of coronavirus means more and more people’s lives are being touched by the disease both directly and peripherally in ways we couldn't have imagined only a few short weeks ago. There may be nothing tougher than being unable to mourn together, but our thoughts go out to Ross’ family and friends during this tough time.

Comments