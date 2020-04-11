How To Watch The Passion Of The Christ For Free (Ahead Of Easter)

Easter arrives this weekend, and many families will no doubt be looking for ways to mark the occasion. Unfortunately, due to our current situation, their means of celebration may be somewhat limited this year. But streaming services will still provide a way for many of them to watch movies or TV shows together – either physically or remotely. A prime movie that’s associated with the Easter holiday is The Passion of the Christ and, if you’re hoping to check it out for free over the weekend, you’re in luck.