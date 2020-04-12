Sonic The Hedgehog Has An NSFW Porn Parody With A Ridiculous Name And Trailer

Leave a Comment
Are you even a successful movie if you don’t have a porn parody? Thankfully, we don’t have to spend hours arguing over that very question about Sonic The Hedgehog anymore, because fresh off an unexpectedly positive response and a nice little box office run, the movie now has its own porn parody. Spoiler Alert: it’s looks completely and utterly ridiculous and has a name that’s equal parts stupid and perfect.
It’s called Sonic The Vadgehog. I mean, what else would it be called? If you’re making a Sonic porn parody, you can’t not name it Sonic The Vadgehog. You also obviously have to have a blue main character and make a sexual innuendo about Knuckles. Check. Check. Check. You can watch the trailer below, which is certainly NSFW-ish...
I was trying to see if there was a way I could get through the rest of this article without talking about Sonic saying “the carpet matches the drapes and my butt.” There’s just no way not to acknowledge that. I mean what a line and what a great way to immediately inform viewers of the tone to expect here.
That’s the great thing about porn parodies. There’s an inherent ridiculousness to them. You can’t completely focus on the sexual element or completely focus on making an effective parody. Those things don’t naturally fit together; so, the result is something that’s always going to be a little goofy. Just lean into it. WoodRocket is good about doing that and has a long history of porn parodies that strike that tone. See Die Hard, Rugrats and even Lion King.
As for Sonic The Hedgehog itself, the film went through a lot of problems during production. Fans initially hated the design, and the creators ultimately spent months reworking it. That led to a cloud of suspicion around the movie after it had to delay its initial release. Fortunately, the end result was way better than anyone expected. I saw it with several of my co-workers here at CinemaBlend, and every single one of us liked it.
Plus, it’s just really nice to get another classic Jim Carrey performance. Obviously this won’t be remembered on the level of Dumb and Dumber or whatever your favorite is, but this was a good reminder of how captivating Jim Carrey can be and a good reminder that he’s one of the all-time greats at willing you into laughing.
Sonic The Hedgehog pretty effectively set up a sequel in the closing credits; so, there’s a lot of optimism we’ll get another one. Until then, we’ll all just have to keep ourselves preoccupied with Sonic The Vadgehog, which is available on Pornhub.