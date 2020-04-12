Sonic The Hedgehog Has An NSFW Porn Parody With A Ridiculous Name And Trailer

As for Sonic The Hedgehog itself, the film went through a lot of problems during production. Fans initially hated the design, and the creators ultimately spent months reworking it. That led to a cloud of suspicion around the movie after it had to delay its initial release. Fortunately, the end result was way better than anyone expected. I saw it with several of my co-workers here at CinemaBlend, and every single one of us liked it.