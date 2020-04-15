Uncut Gems: 6 Questions We Still Have After Watching The Adam Sandler Movie

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Uncut Gems. If you have not yet seen the film, please proceed at your own risk!

If you’re looking for a cinematic experience that may induce multiple episodes of cardiac arrest, the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems is a delight that you absolutely must not miss. Not only is it thrilling to the point of being legitimately stressful to watch, but it also features the best work of Adam Sandler’s career, and features a few head-turning performances from the likes of Idina Menzel, newcomer Julia Fox, and even NBA star Kevin Garnett.