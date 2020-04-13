Looks Like Former CEO Bob Iger May Be Taking A Huge Role In Reshaping Disney

However, according to a new story in the New York Times, it appears that these trying times have pushed Bob Iger back into a position where's essentially the de facto CEO, even if Bob Chapek still has that title. And this isn't simply a case of Iger being a figurehead who instills confidence. He's reportedly looking at ways to permanently change the Walt Disney Company. This could include ending the practice of creating television pilots and doing expensive upfronts. We could also likely see Disney reopening with less total office space, and even with a permanent reduction in employees, though Iger told the Times any decision regarding the full-time workforce would not be made by him, but rather by Bob Chapek.