Dune's Timothee Chalamet Reveals The Appealing Reasons For Signing On

One solution that Denis Villeneuve has found is that Dune is supposed to be the first of two films. By cutting the story in half, there will simply be more time to tell the whole tale, which will certainly help. The other solution may be hinted at here by Timothee Chalamet. Perhaps, by simply focusing on the characters, the arcs of characters like Paul Atreides, the Dune movie will be able to tell an engaging story, even if it doesn't quite explain every detail of the universe that surrounds it.