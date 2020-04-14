That Thing You Do! Band Reuniting To Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief Following Adam Schlesinger’s Death

It's been about a month since global concerns over the coronavirus pandemic began to dominate the news cycle. The virus has affect every aspect of daily life, and infected a number of high profile names. While Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were able to recover safely, songwriter Adam Schlesinger passed away last week as a result of his symptoms. Schlesinger wrote the title track for That Thing You Do!, which was directed by Hanks himself. And now the fictional band from the movie is reuniting to raise money in the late songwriter's name.