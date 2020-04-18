The Dark Knight: What If Batman Saved Rachel And Not Harvey Dent?

The Dark Knight throws a huge ethical curveball that determines the rest of the film, with The Joker (Heath Ledger) forcing Batman to choose who to save from a firey Catch-22: his childhood friend and crush Rachel Dawes (Maggie Gyllenhaal), or Dent, the white knight of Gotham. We know how this choice plays out in the historical context, but it leaves an interesting question in its wake. What if that choice went a little differently, and instead of Harvey Dent being spared from certain death, Rachel Dawes was actually rescued as a result? It’s time to play another game of “What if…” with DC Comics history, but before we get into what could have happened, let’s start at what actually did happen in The Dark Knight.