The Internet Is Blowing Up Over Oscar Isaac In Dune, Including John Boyega

Welcome to Dune week. In a world where we have no new movies to talk about, one of the most anticipated films of the year has been dropping a lot of new information, including some images of all the major characters, being played by a truly all-star cast. You knew the internet was going to love seeing new images of Timothee Chalamet as Paut Atreides, but it appears that the real attention is being given to Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto.
The first image of Oscar Isaac's character in Dune has filled the internet with...feelings. Isaac's no stranger to being the target of social media thirst, but under the current circumstances, where we're all a bit starved for attention, things might be getting slightly out of hand. Even Isaac's Star Wars co-star John Boyega is getting in on the appreciation, and really, he says it all.
It's like his eyes are piercing your soul, and I'm not going to lie, I'm pretty ok with that.
Of all the new pictures we've seen of Denis Villeneuve's new film, this picture of Isaac, who play's the father of Timothee Chalamet's character, is getting the most attention. Really, casting Issac as Chalmet's father feels like a decision that was made by the internet collectively. The first image we saw of Dune was of Chalamet looking broody on beach, which is the sort of thing you might expect people on sical media would love, but apparently Oscar Isaac has won this round.
As some are suggesting. Social isolation may be playing part of a role in the way we're all reacting to it.
Frank Herbert's Dune is an epic science fiction novel that, following David Lynch's attempt in the 1980s, many have argued simply doesn't lend itself to film adaptation. Considering the multiple themes and the extensive list of characters, there's simply a lot that's going on in the book which makes it a rough undertaking for a movie, or even, as is the case with the current project, two movies.
Still, Denis Villeneuve has started with one of the most impressive casts in recent memory, and that might be a start. In addition to Timothee Chalamet and Oscar Isaac, the film co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and a lot more.
Basically, if Oscar Isaac doesn't do it for you, there's almost certainly somebody here who will.
Normally, internet obsessions are a fleeting thing. Social media blows up over one thing or another, and after a day or two, it all moves on to the next thing. Except, right now media isn't moving at quite the speed that it usually does, so it's certainly possibly we could be staring into Oscar Isaac's eyes for a while now.
Really, is that such a bad thing?