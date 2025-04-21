It’s Officially The End Of BRAT Summer, And I’m So Here For The Fans Saying Zaddy Pedro Pascal Should Take Over The Mantle In Summer 2025

For the past year or so, pop music buffs have been thoroughly entrenched in "Brat Summer". Inspired by Charli XCX's album Brat, fans have been going viral on TikTok and embracing the music's themes. After a full year of this, the singer teased the end of Brat Summer while performing at Coachella. And now fans are ready for the internet's zaddy Pedro Pascal to take center stage for the season.

It's almost hard to believe that Brat is nearing its one year anniversary, considering how the album continues to dominate on social media and events like the Grammys. But Charli XCX's Instagram post featured images from Coachella, which seemed to hint at Brat Summer coming to an end. Check it out below:

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. While Brat will continue to be a hit album, it seems like Charli XCX might be ok with someone else taking center stage for the summer. A TikTok from her set shows how her finale mused on this, including names for who could take on the mantle including singers like Lorde and Addison Rae and filmmakers like Ari Aster and Darren Aronofsky. Check it out below:

But there's another name that's on the lips of fans: the one and only Pedro Pascal. Plenty of fans are thirst over the 50 year-old actor. And thanks to roles in The Mandalorian (streaming with a Disney+ subscription) and The Last Of Us (available with a Max subscription), he's been dubbed "the internet's zaddy" online. And since Pascal has three different movies arriving this summer, fans on Twitter have declared that the warmer season belongs to him. Check out one such tweet:

yall had your brat summer it's time for dilf summer https://t.co/Kl46Ol6q8YApril 17, 2025

While it doesn't look like Pedro Pascal's name was listed during Charli XCX's set, corners of the internet are already naming 2025 DILF Summer for the Game of Thrones alum. And honestly, this is messaging that I think Charli would appreciate.

It's been pretty wild seeing Pedro Pascal's star power grow over the last few years, thanks to roles on the small and silver screens alike. And he's definitely not going anywhere, thanks to his ongoing role as Din Djarin in Star Wars, which will include the developing movie The Mandalorian and Grogu. And he's just starting his tenure in the MCU, debuting as Reed Richards in the upcoming Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Reed Richards is yet another "zaddy" role for Pascal, with the latest Fantastic Four trailer showing that he and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm are going to be come parents during the blockbuster.

The Last Of Us airs new episodes Sundays on HBO and Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.