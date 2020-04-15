Kevin Smith Has Some Blunt Thoughts About Why Black Widow Won't Go To Disney+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a strange place now, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. The wait for Phase Four is going to be a bit longer than anticipated, as Black Widow has been pushed back to November after theaters closed. Disney recently pulled Artemis Fowl from theaters and instead decided on bringing the upcoming blockbuster to streaming with Disney+. This led some fans to wonder if Black Widow could meet the same fate, although comic book aficionado and director Kevin Smith recently got blunt about that possibility. Or in his opinion, the lack of that possibility.