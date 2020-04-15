James Gunn Names List Of Sequels That Are Better Than The Original, So Start Binge-Watching

Moviegoers have been treated to a plethora of films that have become timeless classics. Unfortunately, a number of them have been followed by second installments that have been viewed as lackluster in comparison. Grease 2, Jewel of the Nile and Iron Man 2 are only a few of the titles that fall under this category. However, there are a few sequels that aren’t only good but actually surpass their predecessors, and James Gunn has compiled some that you may want to check out.