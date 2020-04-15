James Gunn Names List Of Sequels That Are Better Than The Original, So Start Binge-Watching

Leave a Comment
Moviegoers have been treated to a plethora of films that have become timeless classics. Unfortunately, a number of them have been followed by second installments that have been viewed as lackluster in comparison. Grease 2, Jewel of the Nile and Iron Man 2 are only a few of the titles that fall under this category. However, there are a few sequels that aren’t only good but actually surpass their predecessors, and James Gunn has compiled some that you may want to check out.
James Gunn recently took to Twitter to give his thoughts on sequels and, in the process, he released a list of sequels he believes are better than the originals. The post includes numerous films, ranging from Bride of Frankenstein to The Dark Knight. You can check out his picks down below:
It’s honestly hard to argue with the vast majority of his choices, as most of these movies are hailed as classics and do indeed improve upon their first installments. Of course, there’s absolutely a chance some will take issue with some of the selections. His decision to add Gremlins 2 to the list already appears to be generating buzz.
Gunn himself is no novice when it comes to making sequels. Years ago, he wrote his first major follow-up, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. He would later go on to write and direct Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which many fans would argue couldn’t recapture the magic of the original.
James Gunn is currently working on Warner Bros. and DC’s The Suicide Squad, a sequel/reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 film. Given that Gunn’s film is essentially a relaunch, some may not view the film as a true sequel. But with characters from the first film (played by their original actors) returning, one can argue that it meets the criteria.
One of the most difficult aspects of crafting a sequel is finding a story that’s worth telling. Jaws and Wall Street are movies that can be viewed as finite and, as a result, Jaws 2 and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps feel unnecessary.
Conversely, there are also movies like Speed and Ocean’s Eleven (2001) that arguably could have used additional films, but their respective successors lacked their magic. Needless to say, sequels are tricky endeavors. The same can also be said for threequels, but that opens up an entirely different discussion that includes a very different set of criteria.
If anything, James Gunn’s sequel thoughts have led to some positive discussion among movie buffs regarding some of cinema’s greatest second installments. We’ll also undoubtedly be waiting intently to see what he does with The Suicide Squad and how chooses to wrap up his fan-favorite Marvel franchise with the third outing.
While you’re waiting, you can stream most of these movies, including both of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films on Disney+.