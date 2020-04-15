Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot Explains How Diana Has Changed Since The First Movie

There are so many reasons why we are excited to return to movie theaters. They are our church, our house of worship, and we feel disconnected from our preferred art form. The list is long when discussing the movies that will lure us back to the multiplexes, and near the top you will find Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984. The sequel to Wonder Woman already was delayed (we were supposed to enjoy it last November), so we’re patiently waiting to catch up with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to see how she has evolved.