Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot Explains How Diana Has Changed Since The First Movie

There are so many reasons why we are excited to return to movie theaters. They are our church, our house of worship, and we feel disconnected from our preferred art form. The list is long when discussing the movies that will lure us back to the multiplexes, and near the top you will find Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984. The sequel to Wonder Woman already was delayed (we were supposed to enjoy it last November), so we’re patiently waiting to catch up with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to see how she has evolved.
The actress actually opened up about what to expect from Wonder Woman when Wonder Woman 1984, itself, opens up. Gadot spoke with Empire, and told the outlet:
The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and she didn’t understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that’s not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She’s much more mature and very wise. However, she’s very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she’s guarded. And then something crazy happens.
She needs a Justice League! Only, that’s not happening for a while. She’s right about Patty Jenkins’ first movie, though. It very much worked as an origin story for Diana, as she worked to become the superhero that we know to this day. It’s part of the reason why the No Man’s Land sequence works as well as it does. That’s Diana dropping all pretense and ignoring any lingering fears to assume the mantle of hero. There was no turning back after this scene:
But the fun of skipping ahead from World War I to the 1980s is that Jenkins and Gal Gadot can invest in a version of the character who has spent decades fighting evils. When Wonder Woman first appeared alongside Superman (Henry Cavill) and Batman (Ben Affleck) in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, she claims to have plenty of experience fighting creatures from distant worlds. Wonder Woman 1984 expects to give us even more insight into that confident version of Diana, and we are ready for it.
We’d love to see a new trailer for the DCEU superhero movie. The latest one got us fired up to see this all-star cats in action, but now we’re itching to see full-on Cheetah action with Kristen Wiig:
Right now, Wonder Woman 1984 has an August 14 release date. Stay tuned for all of the latest information on this highly anticipated sequel.