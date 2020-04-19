xXx: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Vin Diesel Movie

The Opening Scene Was Both An Homage To Classic Spy Films And A Step In A New Direction

You might not remember, but xXx doesn't open with Xander Cage taking a senator's car on a joyride (more on that scene in a bit). Instead of introducing the film's protagonist from the jump, the movie opens with an American spy (tuxedo and all) sticking out like a sore thumb during the middle of a Rammstein concert.

During the DVD commentary, director Rob Cohen explained that he loves the classic James Bond movies, but thought that the traditional spy wouldn't cut it in the story the movie was trying to tell: