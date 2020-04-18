3 Things My Kids Loved About Trolls World Tour, And 3 Things They Hated

My kids, who are aged three and four, love everything Trolls (well, except the actual troll dolls that I had growing up since they find them weird and creepy). So when we heard that there was going to be a Trolls 2 movie, aptly titled, Trolls World Tour given the plot line, you know my kids were over the moon. And when I heard that it would be releasing digitally rather than hitting theaters, I was over the moon since it meant that I wouldn’t have to endure taking my kids to the bathroom or hearing them complain about wanting more popcorn.