Dune Star Jason Momoa Describes His ‘Han Solo-esque’ Character

I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who’s kind of a master swordsman who’s made the right hand man to Duke Leto, who is Oscar Isaac’s [character]. He’s the first person to be sent out to land on Dune, and that’s when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays. I can’t believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It’s him and Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgård. It’s a pretty massive film and I get to be this little—he’s kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He’s kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac.