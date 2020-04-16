Jason Momoa Is Just As Pumped About Those First Look Dune Photos As We Are

View this post on Instagram

Honored to be part of Denis Villeneuve’s new film Dune. I play Duncan Idaho -What Denis has created is pretty damn special and since the film isn’t in theaters until December 18 @vanityfair is sharing the first look at the world he and the team created. Much love to the cast and crew that I got to work with on this project. Excited for this one. #dunemovie BADASS CAST @dunemovie @wbpictures @legendary @vanityfair @tchalamet @joshbrolin @zendaya @officialrebeccaferguson @shazdb @davebautista @dastmalchian Denis Oscar Javier Chang and Stellan - time to join Instagram!! Aloha j