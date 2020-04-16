That Time Christian Bale Scared The Hell Out Of Jared Leto When Filming American Psycho

It was one of those scenes where everything does fall into place. By accident, the blood spray only hit one side of Christian’s face. When you look at him head-on, his face seems covered in blood. But when you look at him from the side, his face looks quite clean. It was a perfect metaphor for the Jekyll-and-Hyde aspect of Bateman: pristine on the outside, bloody and psychotic on the inside. And it all happened by chance.