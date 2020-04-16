Reese Witherspoon Faces Backlash After Clothing Company Contest Gone Wrong

Giving away 250 dresses to teachers IS a nice gesture. HOWEVER, misleading thousands of hardworking teachers into thinking all they had to do was “apply” for their free dress was NOT COOL. It was strategically worded to make us think we just needed to get our credentials verified and we would get a dress. It was 100% unclear that by turning in your personal information, you were entering a drawing for a chance to win one of 250 dresses. Those types of drawings are a dime a dozen and wouldn’t have gotten nearly as much media attention as this stunt did. Looks like it backfired. Now, all these women who had never heard about the brand before now have a bad taste in their mouths.