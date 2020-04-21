11 Sonic The Hedgehog Behind The Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

If you travelled back to around the time the first trailers for Sonic The Hedgehog dropped onto the internet, and told someone that not only would the design be changed, but the film would go on to become a box office record breaker, you’d probably get a lot of laughs from the room. But with the film’s success is on the books, despite losing out on even greater success, now’s as good a time as any to dig into some behind the scenes facts about how this film became what it is today. So let's not waste any time, and jump into the things you might not have known about Sonic The Hedgehog.