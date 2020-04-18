Sebastian Stan Reflects On Avengers: Endgame’s Box Office Success And What It Meant To Him

I mean that’s just wild. You don’t even really think about that, you know? I mean it’s crazy to think it’s bigger than Titanic. I mean I went to see Titanic way too many times in the theater you know? That old Billy Zane, let me tell you. He really still gets me now! But it’s wild man, it’s exciting because 10 years worth of filmmaking went into that movie. So just the fact that people went out to support it so much only shows how much they love the characters, how much they’ve invested in the past 10 years… It was great.