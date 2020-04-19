The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Has Pegged His Favorite Joker Actor

There are endless debates to be had about comic book characters. We can rank the best and the worst of every detail until we’re blue in the face -- and then seek out other people’s opinions so we can feel validated. While you can’t really say anyone’s opinion is worth more than someone else’s, there’s definitely something to be said for asking someone who’s in the business of making comic book stories. So it was interesting to find out which actor The Suicide Squad’s director, James Gunn, thinks did the best job of playing the Joker.