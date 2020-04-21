Alicia Silverstone Admits Her Batman And Robin Experience Was ‘Uncomfortable’ And Not Fun

I can’t say that it was that much fun. I love George Clooney, and I had such a good experience with him. He was so sweet to me, and kind. Really protected me and took care. Lovely. And I loved – I LOVED – Michael Gough, the man who played Alfred. He was a dream, and he and I had such a good relationship. I care about him so much. But, aside from that, it wasn’t like the deepest acting experience of my career. It’s more technical. It’s really more… a lot of it is really, ‘Look over there and throw something.’ Where am I looking? What am I looking at? What am I throwing? [laughs] And that’s not really that inspiring. You know that I mean? … You have to put the suit on. The suit is so uncomfortable. And I was young! I don’t know. I wonder how I would feel now? But at 18, putting that suit on and not knowing what the heck I was doing, I can’t say it was that fun. And it came at a time in my life when people were being very unkind. So I think it was just not the best experience, but it wasn’t terrible. Luckily, I was fine. But it’s not up there with my David Mamet or Kenneth Branagh!