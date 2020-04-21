Henry Cavill Has Another Project Coming To Netflix In Between Witcher Seasons

The move from Netflix isn't too surprising when you think about it. Both Millie Bobby Brown and now Henry Cavill have built an audience on Netflix that might be very interested in seeing them, with both The Witcher and Stranger Things not expected for some time. The Sherlock Holmes connection might also help bring in some audience. At the same time, there's nothing about this one that makes it an obvious box office hit. If Legendary was unsure of the success of this project on the big screen, the shift to Netflix would make sense, other films have made similar movies. The fact that the future of the theatrical box office is an open question was likely also a consideration. Any movie that's "on the bubble" as far as audience interest goes has a decision to make in the near term.