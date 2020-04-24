Why I'm Worried About Disney+ Not Giving Artemis Fowl A Theatrical Release

Maybe Artemis Fowl would have bombed at the box office, and if that had happened, the end result would have been the same as what we're getting now. But if it had done well it not only would have created a new franchise, which is still great news for Disney's bottom line, it would have shown that a movie that wasn't a guaranteed smash could find an audience. This could have given others the inspiration to try their own "risky" venture. They wouldn't all get the green light, and not all those that did move forward would be instant hits, but some likely would be, and we'd be richer for having those stories in the world.