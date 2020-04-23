When Thanos’ Creator Thinks He Could Return To The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. Black Widow's delay resulted in this time being extended, to the chagrin of the rabid Marvel fanbase who are eager to see how the franchise will continue moving forward. Josh Brolin's Thanos was the overarching villain over the Infinity Saga, and it seems that he met his final end when Tony sacrificed himself to snap the Mad Titan out of existence. But Thanos' creator Jim Starlin has an idea as to how the big purple villain could return to the MCU.