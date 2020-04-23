When Thanos’ Creator Thinks He Could Return To The MCU

Leave a Comment
The marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. Black Widow's delay resulted in this time being extended, to the chagrin of the rabid Marvel fanbase who are eager to see how the franchise will continue moving forward. Josh Brolin's Thanos was the overarching villain over the Infinity Saga, and it seems that he met his final end when Tony sacrificed himself to snap the Mad Titan out of existence. But Thanos' creator Jim Starlin has an idea as to how the big purple villain could return to the MCU.
After a few brief appearances, Thanos emerged as arguably the biggest character of Avengers: Infinity War. Josh Brolin played the villain with ferocity and a warped sense of values, kicking Avenger ass along the way. His Endgame death seemed pretty final, but Jim Starlin thinks we could see more of Thanos in Phase Four, possibly in The Eternals. As he put it,
Well, I understand that the story's not completely ended. They've already announced that. I think a young Thanos appears in The Eternals. I remember reading that somewhere. They made a shitload of money off this guy. So I don't see them retiring him anytime soon. Comic book characters tend to have an extended lifespan beyond the actors who work on them. I'm half expecting to see much more Thanos down the line
Well, that was honest. It looks like Jim Starlin understands how money talks in the moviemaking business. And given how much fans reacted (and paid good money) to see Thanos duke it out with The Avengers in two blockbusters, Starlin thinks the villain's return is well... inevitable. But is he really set to appear in The Eternals?
Jim Starlin's comments to Comic Book are sure to throw some Marvel fans for a loop. While audiences weren't expecting to see more of Josh Brolin's Thanos in the MCU after Tony's Endgame sacrifice, Starlin isn't so convinced. He knows very well that comic book character deaths aren't always permanent. What's more, he thinks that Thanos could pop back up sooner rather than later.
According to the comic book legend, a young Thanos could appear in The Eternals. This is far from confirmed, and it seems like Jim Starlin himself isn't sure exactly where he got that news from. But it's an exciting concept, and one that doesn't seem completely out of question. After all, The Eternals will cover a ton of time and ground, with a story that spans thousands of years. So a quick appearance by Thanos doesn't seem totally out of the question.
Alas, we're going to have to wait quite some time before The Eternals hits theaters, and we see whether or not a young Thanos appears. Black Widow took the blockbuster's intended November release date, allowing Natasha Romanoff's long-awaited solo flick to kick off Phase Four as planned.
Black Widow will arrive in theaters on November 6th, while The Eternals has been moved to February 12th 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.