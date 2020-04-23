Wait, Was Thor Originally Going To Keep His Eye Patch In Avengers: Endgame?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite arriving over a year ago, the conversation surrounding Avengers: Endgame hasn't slowed down much. The Russo Brothers methodically crafted a story through the MCU's timeline, featuring every major character from the shared universe. But since Infinity War and Endgame were filmed back to back, plenty of concepts were left on the cutting room floor before it hit theaters. But did that include Thor keeping his eye patch throughout both movies?