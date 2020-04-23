Wait, Was Thor Originally Going To Keep His Eye Patch In Avengers: Endgame?

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Despite arriving over a year ago, the conversation surrounding Avengers: Endgame hasn't slowed down much. The Russo Brothers methodically crafted a story through the MCU's timeline, featuring every major character from the shared universe. But since Infinity War and Endgame were filmed back to back, plenty of concepts were left on the cutting room floor before it hit theaters. But did that include Thor keeping his eye patch throughout both movies?
Chris Hemsworth's signature Avenger lost his eye in Thor: Ragnarok, during the battle with Hela. He started Infinity War with an eye patch, before being gifted a new eye from noted limb thief Rocket Raccoon. But new concept art for Bro Thor's appearance in Endgame recently arrived online, including an eye patch. So could Thor have remained cycloptic? Check out the art below.
Mind blown. It looks like there was a time when Thor's new eye wasn't always a sure thing. As such, concept art for Bro Thor in Avengers: Endgame included the God of Thunder's eye patch. But in the end Chris Hemsworth character did get a new eye, albeit in a different color than his original.
The above image comes to us from the Twitter of artist Wesley Burt, who is does illustration and concept art for plenty of major blockbusters. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he worked on both Infinity War and Endgame, in addition to past credits that include Black Panther and Doctor Strange. Burt is also working on upcoming MCU projects The Eternals and Disney+ upcoming series Loki.
Thor losing his eye was one of the many twists that Taika Waititi threw at Thor: Ragnarok. Fans went into Avengers: Infinity War not knowing if he'd retain this same appearance. And he did, at least until he became friends with Rocket Raccoon. But Thor underwent another huge physical transformation in Endgame thanks to the movie's 5-year time jump.
Marvel fans can re-watch Thor's tenure in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
Thor suffered from terrible depression after killing Thanos and realizing there was no way to save those who were dusted in The Snap. When Rocket finds him on New Asgard, he's got an alcohol problem, and has gained weight as a result of his lifestyle. It was an unexpected twist, and a far departure from the hulking physique Chris Hemsworth usually brings to the role.
Bro Thor's transformation would have been doubly obvious if he was also still missing his eye. He would have been nearly unrecognizable from the iconic Avenger we met back in 2011. But the character was ultimately given a new eye in Infinity War, allowing the full range of Chris Hemsworth's facial expressions to be used in Endgame.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.