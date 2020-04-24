Even Steven Spielberg Didn't Recognize Jurassic Park Star In Bohemian Rhapsody

Imagine having to be the person that told Steven Spielberg that Bohemian Rhapsody’s John Deacon was also Tim Murphy from Jurassic Park. Though, to be fair, the wig work combined with the accent was probably enough of a double whammy to fool most audiences. So it's definitely understandable that Spielberg would take this moment it in stride with an, “Of course!” style epiphany, it’s still a pretty amusing story. Especially in light of the details that Joseph Mazzello gave about how he bonded with the legendary director, during their time with the dinosaurs.