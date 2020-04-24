Apparently The Original Tron Costumes Were Extremely Revealing

Next week will see the debut of Disney+'s new series Prop Culture which will chase down props from various popular Disney movies. I got a sneak peek of the new series, and in the second episode, dedicated to Tron, host Dan Lanigan reunited Tron himself, Bruce Boxleitner, with the costume for his digital self. It reminded him of some... complications, that arose from the outfit, because apparently seeing the Tron cast in costume in real life had the potential to upset some people. According to Boxleitner...