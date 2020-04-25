Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Map Actually Has A Hidden Mickey In Nod To Disney Parks

Pirates of the Caribbean rounded out its franchise with five films with 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, which released almost fifteen years after the first film hit theaters. The last film pulled the lowest domestic earnings for the franchise with $172.5 million, yet worldwide numbers did propel it to $788 million overall. It’s unclear whether Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow will ever return to the big screen but, according to one actor from the franchise, there have been talks of a sixth Pirates film.