Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Map Actually Has A Hidden Mickey In Nod To Disney Parks

Dating back to the ‘70s, Disney Imagineers have devised sneaky ways to insert Mickey’s head around Disney Parks. Over the years, Hidden Mickeys have become such a popular part of the brand that the mouse has found his way in the corners of a ton of movies. Did you know there’s one in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End too? Hunt for it below:
Stumped? It’s not an easy find. An early design of Mickey Mouse has been drawn on Sao Feng’s navigational charts from the third Pirates movie. In this particular picture Walt Disney Studios has shared, Mickey is peaking his head out on the tattered edge on the right side of the map underneath the wrist pictured.
Still don’t see it? This image of the map offers a clearer picture of Mickey Mouse. Just look in front of the tiger and you’ll find the Hidden Mickey:
The detail was added by Pirates of the Caribbean conceptual artist James Ward Byrkit, and it’s far from being the only Hidden Mickey in the franchise. There’s one to be found in just about every entry into the swashbuckling action movies no doubt as a nod to Disney Parks, where the classic Pirates of the Caribbean ride began its legacy.
The navigational charts are key to At World’s End, because they make up the map Chow Yun-fat’s Pirate Lord of Singapore Captain Sao Feng owns that allows him to find Davy Jones’ Locker. By the end of the third Pirates movie, Jack Sparrow obtains them to search for the Fountain of Youth.
Pirates of the Caribbean rounded out its franchise with five films with 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, which released almost fifteen years after the first film hit theaters. The last film pulled the lowest domestic earnings for the franchise with $172.5 million, yet worldwide numbers did propel it to $788 million overall. It’s unclear whether Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow will ever return to the big screen but, according to one actor from the franchise, there have been talks of a sixth Pirates film.
Four out of five of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean movies are currently available to revisit over on Disney+, and the service even offers a free 7-day trial. The fourth Pirates movie, 2011’s On Stranger Tides was removed from the streaming service along with Home Alone and Dr. Dolittle due to being tied to other license deals, but is expected to return to the service in the future.
Next up, Disney has adapted the classic ride Jungle Cruise into a movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, so we'll see if Mickey makes an appearance there as well. The live-action adventure is coming to theaters on July 30, 2021.