Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Claims Disney Is ‘Definitely Talking About’ A Sixth Film

The future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been up in the air for a while now. The most recent installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, managed to gross nearly $800 million worldwide back in 2017, but it was also the weakest chapter of the series as far as domestic box office goes, making only $172.6 million from its full run. At this stage, we can't say for certain what's going to happen, but apparently actor Lee Arenberg has been hearing some rumblings behind the scenes.