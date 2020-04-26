When Will Disney World Reopen? One Analyst Is Really Pessimistic

No one is exactly sure at this point when Disney World might reopen its doors to the general public, but one prediction from a major financial analyst is pretty bleak. John Hodulik, a managing director at UBS, a leading financial firm, published a paper this past week outlining projections for Disney’s stock. In it, he estimated the parks, which have been closed since Mid-March, won’t open their doors to the general public until January of 2021.

Now that is an upsetting forecast. If you’re a Disney fan, there’s just no way to look at a prediction like that and not get the chills. So, let’s talk this out and try to see how much weight we should put into this one specific analyst.