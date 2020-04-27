James Gunn Shoots Down Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Theory About Gamora And Mantis

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as it's currently the interim period between phases. There are a ton of exciting blockbusters coming to theaters over the next few years, chief among them being James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The highly anticipated threequel was delayed after Gunn was briefly fired from the MCU, leaving the rabid fandom to patiently wait for the team of heroes to return to the big screen. Luckily for us, Gunn has been all too happy to shut down certain fan theories about Vol. 3.