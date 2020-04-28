Chris Hemsworth Breaks Silence On Thor: Love And Thunder’s Shooting Delays

But now Hemsworth is in limbo like the rest of his MCU colleagues, and a few other movies will look to start back up with their productions before Thor: Love and Thunder can get underway. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, for example, was in the middle of its production when everything was shut down. And Sony’s third MCU Spider-Man movie now has Thor’s old November 2021 slot, so that will have to begin filming to make that date.