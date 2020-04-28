Ryan Reynolds Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Making Fun Of Green Lantern

Of Ryan Reynolds' past projects, Green Lantern is the one that he beats up on the most, but it should be recognized that it's one of three legitimately bad comic book adaptations on his resume – the others being X-Men Origins: Wolverine (which he actually does hate on quite a bit) and Blade Trinity (which I think we all just want to forget exists). As terrible as it is, you'd think that Reynolds would at least have some kind of soft spot for his 2011 venture if not just because it was the project that introduced him to his current wife and mother of his children, Blake Lively.