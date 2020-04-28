Spider-Man Meets Grisly Fate In Venom 2 Fan Poster

View this post on Instagram

So in the drama news few days back, @tomhardy shared this picture of a very hungry looking venom's zoomed in shot, chewing through a red and blue spider. Now the drama in this scenario, is that he ended up deleting the post due to reasons unknown. Maybe it was too PG for Instagram. But I don't think that it was some kind of a spoiler. I mean, sony is desperately trying to establish the spider universe with all its characters intact. So us seeing something like this in a movie is never ever going to happen. But we can fantasize, can't we? Well, given the fact that I'm an artist and that it's my job to provide content for your eyes to feast on, here's a little rendition of a zoomed out shot of how that scene could've looked like. Keep chewing everyone. . . #venom #venom2 #lettherebecarnage #spiderman #tomholland #tomhardy #peterparker #marvel #marvelcomics #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #sony #comicbooks #comics #spiderverse #digitalart #digitalpainting #art #artistsoninstagram #photoshop