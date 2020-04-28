Spider-Man Meets Grisly Fate In Venom 2 Fan Poster

Leave a Comment
It’s no secret to Spidey fans that Venom and Spider-Man aren’t exactly friends. So it should come as no surprise that Spider-Man might meet some kind of grisly fate against Venom, if they were ever to meet again on the silver screen.
While Venom: Let There Be Carnage was filming and even after it wrapped, Tom Hardy did his fair share of teasing on social media. This has led to plenty of fan speculation of late as to how Spider-Man might enter the Venom franchise. Recently, Tom Hardy posted art of Venom chewing into Spider-Man before quickly deleting it. Now, another fan has made his own rendition of the vicious and grisly-looking poster and posted it on Instagram. Check it out:
Wow, that image is literally terrifying. It’s safe to say if that ever ended up in a Venom sequel, it would quickly get an R-rating. Plus, you better believe plenty of Spidey fans would be balling in the theaters if that happened to the friendly neighborhood hero.
This isn’t the first time Yadvender Singh Rana has posted Venom fan art. Earlier, he created a very convincing piece showing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man taken by the Venom symbiote and tearing back spider webs. It’s a striking piece that gives us a little glimpse into what could be.
Most Spidey fans are expecting Spider-Man to show up in the Venom franchise at some point, whether its Tom Holland’s version or not. Even Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige admitted that it’s likely going to happen and how it plays out will ultimately be up to Sony. At this point, nothing is set in stone for Spidey, except for the fact Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is swinging into theaters on November 5th, 2021.
In terms of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, what we do know is that Andy Serkis at the helm, which means the sequel could look great. We also know Woody Harrelson will co-star alongside Tom Hardy as the infamous villain Cletus Kasady, also known as Carnage. If you recall, Woody Harrelson made a short cameo in a Venom mid-credits scene. Being that Cletus Kasady is a serial killer, he’ll certainly live up to the name Carnage and be quite the adversary for Tom Hardy’s Venom.
Like Spider-Man, Carnage has also been featured in plenty of fan art, with many speculating what he might look like in the upcoming movie. Of course, we have plenty of comic book images to make our own conclusions, but one artist helped us out by posting their own idea of what they think Carnage might look like. And let me say, it looks pretty spot on.
You can expect plenty more fan art and speculation ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage's theatrical release on July 25, 2021.