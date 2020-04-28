Vin Diesel Claims He’s ‘Mitigating A War’ Over Fast And Furious In Deleted Instagram Caption

Clearly, Vin Diesel thought better of his angrier post, though that doesn't mean the issue, whatever in the world it is, isn't still a potential issue. It's likely a studio politics problem that won't impact the movie itself in any way, but it will certainly be interesting to see if any more details come out regarding what this dispute is all about. It could be something to do with who receives credit on F9 as a producer. It's possible there's some dispute between the studio and the P.G.A. regarding who should be listed as a producer on the film. The issue might surround Diesel's own credit or that of somebody else on the production.