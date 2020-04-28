James Gunn’s Suicide Squad Research Was Even More Intense Than We Realized

The DC live-action universe has really hit its stride over the past few years, with a slew of critically successful movies following the poor performance of Justice League. There are also a slew of highly anticipated blockbusters arriving over the next few years, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Moviegoers are eager to see what the Guardians of the Galaxy visionary will do with a slew of DC villains, especially given how much he loves the comic book source material. And it turns out that Gunn did even more research than we realized.