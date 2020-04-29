Why Did Hollywood Give Up On Teen Sex Comedies Like Just One Of The Guys?

Now it’s very hard to get a script for an indie film unless you’re one of the three or four films that really broke out of Sundance. I think it just got lost in the Marvel Universe, and the Lethal Weapon years and the years of ‘What kind of package we can put together with two $20 million dollar actors in the leads?’ I just seem to think that it was a kind of a corporate take, the next corporate takeover of filmmaking. … All the films I was ever developing at the studios were $10 million movies, and they had a lot of them when I got to Hollywood, and that's the rubric under which Fast Times at Ridgemont High got made, and all of the John Hughes movies got made. And he had the number up to $10 million, but then, on a certain day, it was just too expensive to release them and promote them and they just wanted more effects, bigger names, [and] all those guarantees.”