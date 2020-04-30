What The Hunger Games Prequel Can Learn From Star Wars

It’s a model that has obviously made studios money over the years, and there could be a temptation to go that route with this Hunger Games prequel. But could Anakin Skywalker’s story have benefitted from a tightened storyline? Granted, that was Star Wars, and fans had the stomach to go on the journey back in the day. But for President Snow, a standalone story about his origins as an 18-year-old might be the perfect way to go about a Hunger Games prequel… and just stop there. If it's successful enough, the franchise could explore another storyline in the universe. But I really don’t think three movies on the formation of a dictator is necessary after seeing Star Wars.